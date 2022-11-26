Action without affecting Sharavathi displaced people: Karnataka CM Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 25 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday stated that a report on the displaced people of Sharavathi will be sent to the Union Government for the approval.

He said details are collected from deputy commissioner and the government had to get the survey done of the assets as per the earlier notification and get the report. Instructions are given to submit the report before the third week of December when the joint session of the State Legislature will be held in Belagavi. The same report will be submitted to the government of India.

"Things have come to standstill as the previous notification was issued without the permission of the Union Government. The same has been conveyed to the officials concerned and required steps will be taken," Bommai said.



Regarding the Mangaluru blast, replying to a question, he further said, "After the special teams of Karnataka police probed now the case has been handed over to NIA in the wake of national and international ramifications under UAPA Act. The state police have done a nice job and identified the accused within 24 hours. All acts of terrorism come under UAPA Act and it must be handed over to NIA for a detailed probe."

Regarding Pest attack, replying to a question, he said, "Rs 10 crore has been released to check the pest attack for the areca plants. He will visit the areca plantation on November 27 for inspection. A team of scientists will visit the affected places soon."

Bommai accused the Congress Party of practising dual policy and said had they taken a right decision then no body would have faced problems. (ANI)

