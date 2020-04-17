'Actions will be taken': Sachin Pilot condemns attack on cops in Rajasthan's Tonk

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 17 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Friday condemned the "unfortunate" attack on police personnel on duty in Tonk district and said that actions will be taken against those involved in the violence.

Three constables, who were on patrol to enforce the lockdown, were injured and had to be admitted to a hospital after a group of locals attacked them in Rajasthan's Tonk earlier today.

Pilot, on Twitter, said that an enquiry has been ordered in the matter and seven persons named in the FIR have been detained by the police.

"I condemn the unfortunate attack on police personnel on duty in Tonk. The injured policemen had to undergo treatment, I pray for their speedy recovery. An attack on #CoronaWarriors will not be tolerated. An inquiry has been ordered. Seven persons named in the FIR have been detained," Pilot tweeted.

He also underlined that police, medical professionals and administration are doing their best to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

"Action will be taken against anyone indulging in violence. Curfew has been imposed for everyone's safety, orders and guidelines must be followed. Police, doctors, and the admin are doing their best to keep everyone safe. We need to stand united in this fight against COVID-19," he added in another tweet.

According to the police, three constables -- Ramraj, Rajender and Baghchand -- were injured when a group of locals in the attacked them in a butcher market in the area. (ANI)

