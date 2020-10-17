Active caseload only 10.7 per cent of total COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): The active COVID-19 cases in the country is merely 10.7 per cent of the total cases as the active caseload of the country has fallen below 8 lakh for the first time after one and a half months, said Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 7,95,087 active COVID-19 cases in the country and it is merely 10.70 per cent of the total cases. The active caseload was below the 8 lakh mark (7,85,996) last on September 1, it said.



India is also reporting a high number of recoveries, the ministry informed.

"The total recovered COVID-19 cases have crossed 65 lakhs (65,24,595). The difference between active cases and recovered cases is consistently increasing and stands at 57,29,508 today. A total of 70,816 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases are 62,212. The national Recovery Rate has further grown to 87.78 per cent," the ministry said in a release.

"India is the only country with the highest recoveries and continues to have one of the lowest fatality rates globally. Today it stands at 1.52 per cent. These have in tandem resulted in the consistent slide in the active cases," it added.

The Centre continues to support the state and Union Territory governments in the collective fight against the global pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

"The ministry has deputed high-level Central teams to Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal. These States have been reporting a surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases in recent days," it said.

"The teams will support the state efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures and efficient clinical management of the positive cases. The Central teams shall also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up," it added.

With a spike of 62,212 new cases and 837 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 74,32,681 on Saturday according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 7,95,087 active cases and 65,24,596 cured/discharged/migrated cases. With 837 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death count due to the disease has reached 1,12,998. (ANI)