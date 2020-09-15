Active cases 1/5th of total COVID-19 cases in India: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): The number of active COVID-19 cases under medical care are one-fifth (1/5th) of the total number of coronavirus cases reported in the country, Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The active cases under medical supervision are one-fifth of the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country. There are 14 states/UTs having less than 5,000 active cases. There are 18 states/UTs having active cases between 5,000 to 50,000. Only four states/UTs are having more than 50,000 cases," Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry said during a press conference addressing the coronavirus situation in India.

"Five states account for 60 per cent of the active cases in the country. A total of 29.3 per cent active COVID-19 cases are concentrated in Maharashtra, 9.9 per cent in Karnataka, 9.4 per cent in Andhra Pradesh, 6.8 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, 4.7 per cent in Tamil Nadu, rest 39.6 per cent from other states," he added.

Bhushan said that people who recovered from the novel coronavirus account for more than 38.5 lakhs in the country, which is one of the highest in the world.

"50,000 COVID-19 patients recovered on May 23, one lakh on June 3, 10 lakh on July 30, 20 lakh on August 19, 30 lakh on September 4 and 35 lakh on September 11. Now, we have over 38.5 lakhs COVID-19 recovered patients in the country," he said.

"Over 5.8 crore tests for coronavirus have been conducted so far including 76 lakhs tests in the last week. The country's average positivity rate is 8.4 per cent," he added.

The official further said that India's COVID-19 cases per million population, as well as COVID-19 deaths per million population, are among the "lowest" in the world.

"The cases per million population stands at 3,704, It is 19,416 in the USA and 20,303 Brazil, whereas India's cases per million population stand at 3,573. COVID-19 deaths per million population of the world stand at 58. Brazil is at 617, USA is at 547 and India's COVID-19 deaths per million population is 58," he said.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 49-lakh mark today. A total of 49,30,237 cases have been reported in the country including 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,400 cured/discharged/migrated and 80,776 deaths. (ANI)