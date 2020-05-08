Active COVID-19 cases down to 16 in Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 8 (ANI): A person, who had returned from Chennai, tested positive for COVID-19 in Ernakulam on Friday, taking the total number of active cases in Kerala to 16, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"A total of 19,810 people are in home quarantine and 347 others are admitted to different hospitals in the state," Vijayan said.

India's COVID-19 recovery-rate continued to improve and stood at 29.36 per cent on Friday but the growth in cases also continued to be on the higher side with 3,390 new cases. With that the total number of positive cases have climbed to 56,342.

Of the total cases, the number of active cases stood at 37,916, while 16,539 patients have been cured/discharged.

There are 216 districts which have not reported any cases till date, 42 districts have seen no fresh cases in the last 28 days, while 29 districts have seen no fresh cases in the last 21 days, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health, said at the regular media briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the country. (ANI)

