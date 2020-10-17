Active COVID-19 cases drop below 8 lakh mark: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Union Health Ministry on Saturday announced that the country has reached an unprecedented peak as active cases drop below the 8 lakh mark for the first time in 1.5 months.

"India scales an unprecedented peak. ACTIVE CASES drop below the 8L mark for the first time in 1.5 months," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said in a tweet.

"This significant achievement is the outcome of Centre-led targetted strategies leading to high number of RECOVERIES and steadily falling number of FATALITIES," it said in another tweet. (ANI)



