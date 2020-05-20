Active COVID-19 cases in CISF stand at 96

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Four more Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have recovered from coronavirus, while one other contracted the illness, taking the number of active cases in the force to 96.

"The total number of COVID19 active cases in CISF now stand at 96," the force said on Wednesday.

The latest person who got infected from COVID-19 was posted with the unit at the Delhi airport.

Majority of cases among the CISF personnel have been reported from Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi.

India's count of COVID-19 cases reached 1,06,750 with at least 3,303 fatalities, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. (ANI)

