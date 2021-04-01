Active COVID-19 cases in India crosses 5.5 lakh mark

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): As India recorded 53,480 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours, the total active cases in the country crossed the 5.5 lakh mark.

The union health ministry on Wednesday informed that eight states accounted for 84.73 per cent of the COVID-19 cases registered in the country in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra continued to report the highest number of daily cases with 39,544.

India witnessed 354 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,62,468. Six states accounted for 82.20 per cent of the new 354 deaths. With 227, Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties.

Furthermore, 41,280 recovered from the disease taking the nationwide recovery tally to 1,14,34,301. There are 5,52,566 active cases in the nation as of now.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10,22,915 samples were tested on Tuesday. A total of 24,36,72,940 samples have been tested so far.

Maharashtra reported 39,544 new COVID-19 cases, 23,600 discharges and 227 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.

5,394 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Mumbai, taking the cumulative count to 4,14,714. At present, there are 51,411 active cases in Mumbai.

According to the Delhi health department, the national capital reported 1,819 new coronavirus cases, 399 recoveries and 11 deaths. There are 8,838 active cases in Delhi.

Karanataka reported 4,225 new COVID-19 cases including 2,928 cases from Bengaluru Urban, 1492 discharges and 26 deaths.

Kerala reported 2653 COVID-19 cases today. The number of active cases now at 25,249, while, so far 10,94,404 patients have recovered.

Gujarat reported 2360 new COVID-19 cases, 2004 discharges and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As many as 2,579 new COVID-19 cases, 1,527 recoveries and 19 deaths were recorded in Tamil Nadu today.

Active cases in Madhya Pradesh reached 17,096 after the state witnessed a spike of 2,332 cases.

Uttarakhand reported 293 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 1,00,411.

Andhra Pradesh reported 1184 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours.

A total of 6,43,58,765 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today, the 75th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

As many as 11,07,413 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,96,999 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report.

The vaccination drive in the country for those above 45 years will begin from April 1.

The Centre has urged the states and the union territories (UTs) to maintain vaccine wastage at less than one per cent. (ANI)