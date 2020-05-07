Active COVID-19 cases rise to 6 in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): With one new COVID-19 case in Himachal Pradesh, the total number of active cases in the state rose to six on Thursday.

"The number of active cases of COVID-19 has increased to 6 in Himachal Pradesh. Two people have succumbed to the infection while 34 others have recovered," said the State Health Department.

According to the data, a total of 6,970 people have completed their observation period of surveillance and 10,522 people are under active surveillance.

The total number of cases in the country rose to 52,952 with 1,783 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. (ANI)

