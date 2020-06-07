Active COVID-19 tally in Kerala climbs to 1,095

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 7 (ANI): With 107 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala on Sunday, the total count of active cases in the state has surged to 1,095.

"107 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala today, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 1095," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office said on Sunday.

So far 803 people have recovered from coronavirus in the state.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has witnessed a spike of 9,971 new cases on Sunday. The country's coronavirus count has now climbed to 2,46,628. (ANI)

