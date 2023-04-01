Active Covid cases at Delhi's LNJP rise to 8, one dies

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): As many as 8 people infected with the Covid-19 virus are admitted, and one person have died of the virus on Friday, confirmed Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital.

"At present, there are 8 patients of Corona admitted in the hospital who are undergoing treatment, many of these patients are below 25 years of age and a maximum of 65 years of age are admitted," Kumar said on Saturday.

He further said that the deceased who died of Corona on Friday was 60 years old and also was on dialysis.

"On March 27, the patient was admitted to the hospital, whose both kidneys were damaged and he was on dialysis, along with this he was also found to be corona infected. He died on Friday," Kumar further said.

According to the information given by LNJP Hospital, 8 patients of Corona are currently admitted to the hospital, including a 66-year-old man who has kidney, diabetes and heart problems along with Corona.

Apart from this, a 57-year-old man has liver problems and diabetes.

The third patient who is 40 years old has kidney and diabetes problems.



Dr Suresh further said that not only the elderly and people suffering from any serious disease are being affected by this new variant, but this infection is also spreading among the youth.

"There is a 22-year-old patient who is currently admitted to the hospital who has been found corona infected with a thyroid problem. Apart from this, other patients in which a 20-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman have also been found corona infected, besides two other women aged 35 and 40 are also corona infected and are admitted to LNJP Hospital in Delhi," he added.

Dr Suresh told ANI that all the patients who have been found infected with Corona are already suffering from one or the other serious illness, some are on ventilators and some have problems like sugar, and high blood pressure.

"Recently, a patient from GB Pant was also referred to LNJP, who has a heart problem.

Dr Suresh told that at this time most of the patients in the hospital are coming with problems like breathing problems, cough, cold, and fever.

"The problems of viral pneumonia, respiratory failure, infection etc. are being seen in the patients. The doctor told that the samples of the new patients being detected are also being sent for genome sequencing so that the new virus can also be detected," the Dr said.

The Medical Director of LNJP Hospital has advised people to wear masks and avoid going to crowded places. (ANI)

