Active COVID cases in India remain under 10-lakh mark for two weeks

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Crossing a landmark milestone, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India has remained below the 10 lakh mark for 14 days unabated, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

The Ministry, in a statement, said that new recoveries have exceeded the new cases in the recent days. While 76,737 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country, only 74,442 the new confirmed cases have been reported in the same period.

"The Centre-led strategies of "TEST TRACK TRACE TREAT TECHNOLOGY" have been followed by the State and Union Territory Governments, as part of the Whole of Government approach. Early identification of the cases through aggressive and accessible countrywide testing combined with other measures such as prompt and efficient tracking and tracing of the contacts have borne results," the statement said.

It said that the Central government has issued the Standard Treatment Protocol which has ensured a standardised standard of treatment and cure across various hospitals and health facilities, public and private.



"India's total recoveries stands at 55,86,703 today. The higher number of single-day recoveries has resulted in a sustained increase in the national recovery rate, currently pegged at 84.34 per cent," the statement said.

"75 per cent of new recovered cases are recorded in 10 States and Union Territories. Maharashtra alone has contributed more than 15,000 to the new recovered cases followed by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh with more than 7,000 cases each," it added.

The Ministry said that the active cases in India stand at 9,34,427. As on date, the active cases contribute only 14.11 per cent to the positive caseload of the country, it said adding that this is following a progressively downward trend.

"10 States and Union Territories account for 77 per cent of the active cases. A total of 74,442 new confirmed cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. 78 per cent of the new cases are concentrated in ten States and Union Territories. Maharashtra has reported more than 12,000 of the new cases. Karnataka contributed more than 10,000," the statement said.

It said as many as 903 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours and added that 82 per cent of the new fatalities are reported from 10 States and Union Territories. It added 36 per cent deaths reported yesterday are from Maharashtra with 326 deaths followed by Karnataka with 67 deaths. (ANI)

