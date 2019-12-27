Activist Akhil Gogoi sent to 14-day judicial custody

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Activist Akhil Gogoi was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a special NIA court in Guwahati on Thursday.

"The NIA produced Akhil Gogoi in the special court and also sought for 10 days remand. But the court after hearing the counsel for both the sides has decided to reject such prayer," advocate Shantanu Borthakur said while speaking to reporters.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) yesterday conducted a raid at Gogoi's residence in Guwahati.

Gogoi was arrested by the Assam Police on December 12 as a preventive measure amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and a case was registered against him.

Subsequent to a police complaint, the case was handed over to the NIA two days later. The court had then sent him to 10-day NIA custody.

Sources in NIA had said, "Akhil Gogoi is in touch with a Maoist group and his arrest is important for conducting a probe. The agency will interrogate him about the links he has with the Maoists."

Akhil Gogoi is an active leader of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) which is a peasant organisation based in Assam. (ANI)

