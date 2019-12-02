Activist Bindu moves SC to ensure safe passage of women into Sabarimala temple

New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Activist Bindu Ammini, one of the two women who entered Sabarimala temple">Sabarimala temple in January this year, on Monday approached the Supreme Court to issue directions to the Kerala government to provide safe passage to women into the shrine.

Earlier this year, Ammini, along with another woman, were escorted by the police inside the temple after the apex court allowed the women of menstruating ages to enter and offer prayers in it.

Subsequently, a series of review petitions were filed challenging the order of the court. The petitioners asserted that the deity is a celibate and centuries-old beliefs should not be disturbed by the entry of menstruating women worshippers.

The top court had last month referred these review petitions to a larger seven-judge bench. Despite the court not ordering a stay on the entry of women, the Kerala Police refused to give protection to any woman.

Ammini was allegedly attacked with chilli pepper spray outside Ernakulam city police commissioner's office after the court's order. (ANI)

