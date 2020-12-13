Activist Licypriya Kangujam comes out in support of farmers' protest

By Manish Gupta

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Nine-year-old climate activist, Licypriya Kangujam has come out in support of the ongoing farmers' protest. While showing solidarity with the farmers, she told them millions of climate activists of the world are with them.

On the 5th Anniversary of Paris Agreement on Saturday, she protested with the farmers as a part of global climate strike against the inaction by the world leaders following the signing 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, which legally binds international treaty on climate change.



Showing support to the farmers' who are protesting against the new Agri laws, she said, "Our farmers are the biggest victim of climate change. Frequent floods, droughts and other extreme weather events like cyclones, typhoons, locusts, etc are destroying their crops. Thousands of farmers are dying every year. Our leaders must listen to the voice of the farmers. We want climate justice for our farmers and also should take out a permanent solution to solve the ongoing farmers' crisis at the earliest."

She also urged the farmers to stop stubble burning as it creates air pollution.

"...I would like to appeal to the farmers to stop stubble burning as millions of children are dying every year due to air pollution crisis in India and the world. But our leaders always putting blame on the poor farmers. Stubble burning is one of the causes of air pollution but it is not the major cause of air pollution crisis in Delhi."

Furthermore, Kangujam asked the government to find out the solutions to solve the air pollution "crisis."

"Stubble burning is being practised for the last many years and hundreds of thousands of years ago. There was no air pollution before. It comes only in the last 5-6 years only. So, our leaders have to find out the solutions to solve the air pollution crisis permanently. We can't blame only farmers," she said. (ANI)

