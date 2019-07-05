Activist Varavara Rao shifted to Karnataka by police, says wife

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 4 (ANI): Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao's wife on Thursday alleged that Karnataka Police on Wednesday shifted Rao to Karnataka from the Pune Jail on transit warrant.

Rao's wife Hema Latha told ANI that the Central government is doing everything deliberately against the poet. "All the accused of the case have been acquitted except for my husband. The Centra government is doing this deliberately to my husband who is 79 years old now", said Hema Latha.

She further alleged that Karnataka Police claimed that Rao was absconding in the 2005 case despite his constant presence in the public.

Rao on Wednesday was shifted to Karnataka in connection with an alleged 2005 Naxal attack case. He was already in judicial custody at Yerwada jail in connection with Bhima Koregaon case. The case was registered against him in 2005 in an alleged 2005 Naxal attack at Pirumani Police Station in Pavaguda.

As many 8 CRPF soldiers were killed in this Maoist attack in 2005. An offence was lodged in this case under section 302,307 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Act. (ANI)

