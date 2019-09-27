Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File photo)
Activists demand Western Odisha as separate state with 'Kosli' as official language

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 23:37 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 26 (ANI): Activists from Western Odisha demanded a separate state for the region with the constitutional status to their mother language 'Kosli'.
Under the aegis of 'Kosal Sahitya Sanskruti Academy' and 'Kosal Heritage Trust,' hundreds of activists participated in a week-long campaign for the promotion of 'Kosli' language of Western Odisha, raising concerns about the 'socio-cultural and economic plight' of the region. The week-long campaign concluded here on Thursday.
"Primary education is not being imparted in mother languages and that is adversely affecting the intellectual development of children of Western Odisha. For the development of a widely used language of western Orissa, neither the state nor the Central government has made any positive moves to promote it. The language remained neglected for decades and the people of the area suffered a lot in terms of inclusive growth," said 'Kosal Sahitya Sanskruti Academy' and 'Kosal Heritage Trust' in a joint statement.
"It is a pity to note that due to this neglect, even cultural heritage and legacies of the Western Odisha are disappearing. Human and natural resources of the region are being continuously exploited by the government and that also without any benefits to locals," said Gorekhnath Sahu, Secretary-General, Kosal Sahitya Sanskruti Academy.
The Academy and the Trust have launched a massive campaign in New Delhi. During the campaign, activists organised several programmes highlighting the plight of Western Odisha under the current state government.
They also celebrated Nuakhai Juhar, an agri festival of western Orissa, on September 15 and met several Union Ministers, policymakers, intellectuals to apprise them about socio-economic and cultural conditions of the region and sought their support for the promotional mother language and a separate state. (ANI)

