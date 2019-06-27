A team of AIMIM visited Tabrez's home in Kharsawanand area in Jharkhand on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Activists extend helping hand to kin of Jharkhand lynching victim

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 09:05 IST

Kharsawanand (Jharkhand) [India], June 27 (ANI): Social activists have come forward to provide assistance to the kin of Tabrez Ansari, who died Sunday after allegedly being lynched by a mob on suspicion of theft in Saraikela Kharsawanand area of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand.
A team of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) Jharkhand unit visited the aggrieved family of Tabrez in Tadamdeeh village here and took stock of the situation on Wednesday.
The 20-member-team extended financial aid of Rs 50,000 to Tabrez's wife and demanded a job for Sahista, who married the deceased barely two months ago.
Speaking to ANI, state AIMIM president Irman Malik said that the party would provide all help to the family they would need. "We will help in whatever way we can," he said.
A local social activist, Amar Raza Khan, also gave Rs 30,000 to the family as assistance.
Riyaj Shareef, another member of the team expressed concerns over "growing incidents of mob lynching" in the state and appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to curb the menace.
"This is the 18th incident of mob lynching in Jharkhand. Prime Minister talks of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas (Development of everyone with everyone). For this, he will have to take minorities into confidence," he said.
He criticised sitting MP from the area, Arjun Munda for not visiting the victim family. "Arjun Munda ji was here when the incident took place. Didn't he get time to visit the grieved family till now?" he questioned.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi earlier this week took a jibe at the BJP and RSS, blaming them for promoting an environment where Muslims are seen as criminals and terrorists.
"Incidents of mob lynching are not going to stop because BJP and RSS have increased a sense of hatred against Muslims," the Hyderabad MP had said.
Tabrez, 22, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday after being beaten up by locals in Saraikela Kharsawanand district in Jharkhand. He was later arrested on suspicion of theft.
His family had alleged that the attack was communal and that he was made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.
Over five people have been arrested and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case.
Prime Minister Modi, while speaking in Parliament, said the incident "pained" him and advocated for the "maximum punishment".
"The lynching in Jharkhand has pained me. The perpetrators should be given maximum punishment. But some people in the Rajya Sabha are calling Jharkhand a hub of lynching. Is this fair? Why are they insulting a state? None of us has the right to insult Jharkhand," Modi said in his reply to the motion of thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. (ANI)

