Activists in Agartala protest against rise in atrocities against women during lockdown

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 2 (ANI): Activists of Ganatantrik Nari Samiti staged a protest against the alleged increase in incidents of atrocities against women in the state during the lockdown, in Agartala's Paradise Chowmuhani on Monday.

Jharna Das Baidya, former MP said, "Since March 24, when the lockdown was imposed, as per reports published in various newspapers 43 incidents of atrocities against women including murder, rape and domestic violence have taken place across the state. Through our protests here we want to send a message to the Home Minister of the state that police should be more proactive and take prompt action."

She also added that they did not get any permission for the protest but it was just a 15-minute peaceful demonstration and that police had tried to forcefully arrest them and during the scuffle, a protester had also fainted.

The former MP added that she had a telephonic conversation with the Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, also the home minister and he has assured to take their deputation. (ANI)

