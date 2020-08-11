Activists, police destroy cannabis plants in Kullu, take oath to protect environment

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Activists of different organisations along with police destroyed cannabis plants in Nirmand area of Kullu on Sunday and took an oath to protect the environment.

They also planted saplings in order to make the environment greener.

"We have destroyed cannabis plants with the help of police and we all have taken an oath to take care of the saplings that we planted today," an activist said.

Locals also appreciated the move and thanked police and activists for carrying out such drive.

Cannabis, also known as marijuana among other names, is a psychoactive drug from the Cannabis plant used primarily for medical or recreational purposes. (ANI)