Activists should not see Sabarimala as place to show strength: Kerala Minister

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Kerala Devaswom Board Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Friday said that activists like Tripti Desai should not see Sabarimala as a place to show strength adding that no protection will be provided to women who enter the temple.

"Activists like Trupti Desai should not see Sabarimala as a place to show their strength. Desai is not planning to come to Sabarimala to offer prayers. the government will not give special protection to any women," Surendran said.

He said that activists or women who want to enter the temple can get an order from the Supreme Court in the matter if they want.

"We will implement the order," Surendran added.

Desai had said that she will visit the Sabarimala temple as the Supreme Court has not stayed the earlier order.

"I will be visiting Sabrimala temple post November 20. I will also be asking protection from the Kerala government as the Supreme Court has not ordered a stay on its earlier verdict in the matter. I will proceed even if I am denied protection," she had said.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday referred to a larger constitution bench a batch of review petitions against its September 2018 verdict allowing entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala temple. (ANI)

