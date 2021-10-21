Actor Ananya Panday to appear before NCB tomorrow again

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ananya Panday will appear before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) once again for questioning on Friday at 11 am in Mumbai after being summoned by the probe agency today.

The actor reached the NCB office along with her father Chunky Panday earlier today.

A team of NCB was also seen at Bollywood actor Ananya Panday's residence in Mumbai and she was summoned by the probe agency to appear before it at 2 pm today.



Earlier another team of NCB officials also visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' in Mumbai to collect documents related to his son Aryan Khan.

The actor also visited his son Aryan Khan, who is lodged in Arthur Road Jail. Aryan was arrested on October 3 in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Bombay High Court will hear Aryan Khan's bail application on October 26. (ANI)

