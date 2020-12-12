Actor Arya Banerjee found dead at her Kolkata residence

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 12 (ANI): Actor Arya Banerjee of The Dirty Picture fame was found dead at her residence in Kolkata on Friday. She was 35.



According to reports, the actor's Jodhpur Park house was found locked from inside on Friday afternoon, following which her neighbours informed the local police, which broke open the main door to get inside.

Police said she was found lying motionless in her bedroom on the second floor. "Blood and vomit were oozing out of her nose and mouth. The body has been sent for post-mortem. We have started an investigation," said a police officer.

Daughter of sitar player Pandit Nikhil Banerjee, the model-turned-actor also acted in Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010). (ANI),

