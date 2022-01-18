Actor Assault Case: Kerala HC directs state police to probe Actor Dileep's plea

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 18 (ANI): Kerala High Court directed the State Police Chief to probe and file a report on a petition filed by Malayalam actor Dileep's plea seeking an order restraining media from reporting the matters related to the 2017 Actor Assault Case till the conclusion of the trial.

Single Bench of Justice Kauser Edappagath ordered to file the report within three weeks. The court will hear the plea after three weeks.

The court ordered that "the offence alleged is under 327(3) CrPC. The court ordered an in-camera trial which is going on. When a trial is held on-camera, it shall not be lawful for any person to print or publish any matters relating to proceedings except with previous permission of the court."

"No such permission was given by the court. They conduct an inquiry into the allegations in this writ petition regarding the flagrant violation of the trial court order. Needless to say, if any such allegation is found to be true, appropriate action under law shall be initiated. The instances pointed out by the petitioner cannot easily be brushed aside," the court added.



The court has also issued notice to a Malayalam channel mentioned in the petition.

Dileep also sought a directive to the State Police Chief to ensure strict compliance with the order of the Additional Special Sessions Court prohibiting the printing and publication of proceedings of the case.

When the trial began, the Additional Special Sessions Court allowed the plea of Dileep and issued an order directing that nobody should print or publish the proceedings in connection with the case except the matters permitted as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

Nipun Saxena and Anr. versus Union of India and Ors. Dileep alleged in the petition submitted before the High Court that, "even after the trial judge's gag order, the media resorted to the publication of matters in violation of Section 327(3) of the CrPC.

Dileep is the eighth accused in this Actor Assault Case. (ANI)

