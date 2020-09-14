Actor attack case: Prosecution seeks cancellation of bail plea of actor Dileep

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 14 (ANI): The prosecution in the actor attack case has approached a special court in Kochi seeking to cancel the bail plea of Malayalam actor Dileep, who is an accused in the case.

The prosecution alleged in the application, which seeking cancellation of bail plea that Dileep tried to influence a witness in the case, which is a violation of bail conditions. The prosecution counsel's plea will be considered by the court on Tuesday.



Trial proceedings in the case are presently underway and witness examination is being held.

The hearing of the case had resumed at the end of June after an interval due to Covid-19. Following this, the special court judge moved the Supreme Court seeking six months of time to complete the court procedures.

Dileep was arrested in connection with the case in July 2017 and after being lodged in jail for several weeks, he secured bail. (ANI)

