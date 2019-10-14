Actor Mohanlal files affidavit against forest department's charge sheet in ivory case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Actor Mohanlal on Monday moved the Kerala High Court challenging the charge sheet filed by the forest department against him in connection with the illegal possession of ivory.

Mohanlal filed an affidavit before the court stating that the possession of the ivory was retrospectively sanctioned.

A case was registered against Mohanlal after two pairs of elephant tusks were seized by Income Tax officials from his residence in Kochi's Thevara city in 2011. He did not have the necessary possession certificate to ascertain that he legally possessed the ivory.

The charge sheet was recently filed by the forest officials in this regard. (ANI)

