Actor Nora Fatehi outside ED office in Delhi (Photo/ANI)
Actor Nora Fatehi to join ED probe in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2021 12:03 IST


New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi on Thursday arrived at the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the investigation in connection with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case.

A Delhi Court on Saturday had sent Sukesh Chandrasekhar and actress Leena Maria Paul to three days ED remand in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case.
They were arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the extortion racket which was being run from a Delhi jail. (ANI)

