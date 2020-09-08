Actor Prabhas adopts 1,650 acres of Khazipally Reserve Forest

Sangareddy (Telangana) [India], September 8 (ANI): Actor Prabhas has adopted 1,650 acres of Khazipally reserve forest under Green Indian Challenge programme initiated by Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar.

He handed over Rs 2 crores cheque to forest officials for the development of the reserve forest.

It will be developed as an urban eco-park, the foundation of which was laid down by the actor, MP, and Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy today.

They observed the reserve forest from a temporary watchtower and later planted a few saplings.

Forest Department will convert a small portion of the forest into an urban forest park while the rest of the forest will be a conservation zone.

The reserve forest is known for its medicinal plants. The Forest Department will fence the entire 1,650 acres and immediately start developing eco-park.

Park gate, see-through wall, walking track, viewpoint, medicinal plant centre would be constructed in the first phase. Steps to prevent encroachment of forest land are also being taken.

Prabhas said he was inspired by Kumar to adopt the forest area.

"I was inspired by my friend, Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar to adopt Khazipally forest area and would donate more in instalments, depending on the progress of the work," he said.

The actor said that his participation to help society through "Green Challenge" and adopting reserve forest has given him immense satisfaction.

He thanked Rajya Sabha MP, Telangana Forest Minister and forest officials.

Kumar started the fourth round of Green Challenge on June 11 along with Prabhas. It was decided that Prabhas would take up the responsibility of developing Khazipally Reserve Forest in consultation with the Forest Department.

The Rajya Sabha MP said very soon many industrialists would come forward to adopt reserve forest blocks and he would announce the details shortly.

The programme at Khazipally took place in the presence of a very small number of guests owing to COVID-19 restrictions.

"Chief Minister KCR has promoted 'Haritha Haram' programme since six years. I have started Green Challenge programme two years ago. Since then we have planted crores of plants. I am grateful to all these people and hope that the forest rejuvenation expands further," Kumar told ANI.

"Under the Haritha Haram Programme we have planted crores of saplings in which there is 72 per cent survival. Within one-and-a-half years we shall plant 230 crore plants. Now this forest greenery is 24 per cent, we are trying to increase it to 33 per cent. We are happy that Prabhas has taken the initiative, we will work to fulfil the dream of our Chief Minister," he added. (ANI)

