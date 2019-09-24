Actor Salman Khan receives death threat on social media

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Ahead of his court hearing in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, actor Salman Khan has received a death threat on social media.

The threat issued on a Facebook page was posted by one Gary Shooter.

The message in Hindi posted on a group called Sopu warned Salman that he could escape from Indian law but not from the law of Bishnoi community.

Police said it is investigating the matter.

"We step up our security if we get input regarding a special threat after doing an assessment. We will investigate this matter. We have social media cell for this... If we get a special input then we will pro-actively neutralize that threat. We will also keep the security arrangements strong," said DCP (East) of Jodhpur Dharmendra Singh Yadav.

Salman who is accused in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, is expected to appear before a court here on Friday. (ANI)

