Actress assault case: Crime Branch interrogates actor Dileep for 11 hours, will continue tomorrow

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 23 (ANI): Crime Branch of Kerala Police interrogated Malayalam actor Dileep and four other accused for 11 hours as per the Kerala High Court's order in a case of allegedly threatening the investigation officials probing the Actress Assault Case of 2017, said the police.

The interrogation, which started at 9 am and ended at 8 pm, was held at the Crime Branch office in Kalamassery, said the police.

Five persons, including Dileep, have to appear again tomorrow and day after tomorrow for interrogation, as per the police.

Earlier today, ADGP S Sreejith told media persons in the middle of the interrogation, "We will investigate honestly. The truth will be brought out. We have enough evidence in our hands. The rest will be sought and found."

Yesterday Kerala High Court restrained police from arresting Dileep till January 27. Court also directed the accused people including Dileep to report before the investigation officer from 9 am till 8 pm on January 23, January 24 and January 25. Court also made it clear that they shall be available for interrogation and such other investigation as may be necessary.



Crime Branch registered this case against movie Dileep and five others on January 9 for allegedly threatening the investigating officials.

They were booked under IPC sections 116 (abetment of an offence punishable with imprisonment), 118 (concealing design to commit an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life), 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (criminal act done by several people).

Dileep is named as the first accused in the FIR. Anoop, who is Dileep's brother and Suraj, Dileep's brother-in-law are the second and third accused.

Appu, Babu Chengamanad are the other accused. One more accused has not been identified yet.

Dileep is also the eighth accused in the Actress Assault Case for alleged conspiracy. The case pertains that an actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu films and was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. (ANI)

