Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC dismisses actor Dileep's plea for suspension of further investigation

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 8 (ANI): The Kerala High Court dismissed the plea of accused Malayalam actor Dileep seeking suspension of further investigation into the 2017 Actress Assault Case.

A single bench of Justice Kauser Edappagath considered the plea.



The court directed the investigation team to conclude the investigation by April 15.

In the plea, Dileep alleged, "Further probe was a willful attempt to protract the trial in that matter. A series of vindictive acts were being carried out by the police under the guise of the further probe. Further probe was not permissible as a final report had been filed in November 2017, charges were framed in January 2020 and only one prosecution witness remained to be examined."

Dileep is the eighth accused in the 2017 Actress Assault Case. The case pertains that an actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu films was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. (ANI)

