Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC to continue hearing on Dileep's anticipatory bail plea tomorrow

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 31 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Monday posted the further hearing in the anticipatory bail plea of Malayalam Actor Dileep in an alleged case of threatening the investigation officials probing the 2017 actress assault case on February 1.

Single Bench of Justice P Gopinath will hear the matter at 1.45 pm tomorrow.

During the hearing on Monday, Prosecution stated, "they will not cooperate with the investigation and we do not expect them to cooperate with us either. We have travelled a long way, collected several materials and evidence. In such circumstances, my question is whether they are entitled to pre-arrest bail?"

"Are they are not only unworthy of pre-arrest bail but regular bail as well? The accused is dictating the terms and said that he has all the phones but will not hand them over to the investigating agency," the Prosecution added.

The Prosecution further said that the actor has made history in several offences and if anticipatory bail is granted to him, this will set a bad precedent. "The phones should be handed over to the Crime Branch," stated the Prosecution.



"They cannot be allowed to take the court and the prosecution for a ride. Let them surrender to the investigation. Nobody in this state gets such a privilege and he cannot also. They didn't even reveal about the phones. We found out about them through investigation of CDR," the Prosecution added.

Earlier in the day, Dileep and the other accused handed over their mobile phones to the registrar general of the High Court in a sealed packet as per the Court's order.

Crime Branch of Kerala Police registered the case against Dileep and five others on January 9 for allegedly threatening the investigating officials probing the 2017 actress assault case.

Dileep is named as the first accused in the FIR. Anoop, who is Dileep's brother, and Suraj, Dileep's brother-in-law, are the second and third accused. Appu, Babu Chengamanad are the other accused. One more accused has not been identified yet.

Dileep is also the eighth accused in the actress assault case for alleged conspiracy. The case pertains that an actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu films was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. (ANI)

