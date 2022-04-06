Actress assault case: Prime accused moves SC challenging Kerala HC order

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): One of the accused in the 2017 actress assault case, has moved Supreme Court challenging the Kerala High Court which rejected his bail plea.

In his plea filed through advocate Sriram Parakkat and Satheesh Mohanan, applicant Sunil NS has challenged the 29 March 2022 order passed by the High Court of Kerala at Ernakulam, which dismissed his bail application.

The advocates said that the Sunil NS bail application has been dismissed by Kerala HC solely on the ground of an apprehension that releasing the petitioner on bail would amount to giving a wrong signal to society.

The lawyers also submitted that the applicant Sunil NS has been in judicial custody for the last five years and two months ever since 23 February 2017.

"Examination of almost all witnesses is over and the investigating agency has started a further investigation and invariably there will be much more witnesses to be examined after further investigation and there is no likelihood of the case coming to a conclusion in the near future, " the petition read.



"The applicant (Sunil NS) has not moved any other Court seeking the same relief and shall not move a similar application during the pendency of this application," the petition said.

The applicant also submitted that he has surrendered himself before the court earlier, but was forcefully taken into custody by the police from inside the courtroom.

"This alone is sufficient to show that there is no possibility of the accused fleeing from justice," Sunil NS's lawyer said adding that the conduct of the applicant throughout the trial was impeccable and it never caused any obstruction.

The Kerala High Court on March 29 rejected the bail plea of Sunil NS alias Pulsar Suni, in the 2017 actress assault case.

The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car by a group of men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. She later escaped. (ANI)

