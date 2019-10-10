Actress Nupur Alankar selling off jewellery to survive after PMC bank case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank case has affected thousands of citizens who have had to resort to ways like selling off their belongings to stay afloat, including actress Nupur Alankar.

In an exclusive to ANI, the actress revealed that all her family members' accounts in the bank have been frozen and she's had to sell her jewellery to meet the medical needs of her family.

"I'm facing a lot of financial problems. I had to borrow some money from my fellow colleagues. All my family members have their savings in PMC bank and now all accounts are frozen. We had our accounts in other banks too but a few years back, we shifted all our savings to this bank. None of my debit cards and credit cards is functioning," she said.

"With no other option left, I had to sell my jewellery as all my family members have medical problems. So to meet the needs I had to. If this is not solved within this month then I'll have to sell more jewellery, my house and other belongings too," she added.

Alankar is known for her roles in TV shows like Pran Jaaye Par Shaan Na Jaaye and Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann.

Last month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) restricted the activities of the PMC Bank for six months after it was found the bank officials gave loans to Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) between 2008 and 2019 despite no repayment of the previous loans.

RBI asked the bank to not grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment or incur any liability, including borrowing of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits.

The Central bank has said the directions were necessitated on account of major financial irregularities, failure of the internal control system of the bank and wrong or under-reporting of its exposures under various off-site surveillance reports.

PMC Bank is a multi-state scheduled urban cooperative bank with operations in Maharashtra, New Delhi, Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. With a network of 137 branches, it ranked among the top 10 cooperative banks in the country. (ANI)

