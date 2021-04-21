Acute oxygen shortage in Delhi's St Stephen's Hospital; supply left for 2 hrs only

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): St Stephen's Hospital in the Tis Hazari area in Delhi is under acute shortage of oxygen with supply left for only two hours, said an official from the hospital.

"There are around 300 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital. There is a limit of only two hours of oxygen supply. We are struggling and seek immediate help. Oxygen supplier Linde India has stopped our supply," a hospital official told ANI on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had flagged a critical shortage of oxygen in Delhi, informing that only 8 to 12 hours of oxygen was available in most hospitals.



"In many hospitals in Delhi, medical oxygen is available for 8-10 next hours only. If more oxygen is not made available immediately it could affect lives. No action was taken on our request to the Centre to increase Delhi's quota of oxygen," Sisodia had told ANI.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too requested the Centre to urgently provide oxygen to the national capital.

"Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge the centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen," Kejriwal tweeted.

He had earlier made a similar appeal to the central government, saying that hospitals in the national capital are running low on oxygen as well as ICU beds. (ANI)

