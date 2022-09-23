Ad-hoc recruitments made in Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly Secretariat from 2016 to 2021 to be cancelled

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has welcomed the decision of the Speaker to cancel the ad-hoc recruitments made from 2016 to 2021 on the recommendation of the High-Level Committee in the matter of recruitments made in the Legislative Assembly.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Speaker of the Assembly, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan for taking a quick inquiry and taking the decision. The CM said, "the House and the Government are united in the campaign against corruption".

It is noteworthy that in the assembly recruitment matter, the Chief Minister clarified the stand of the government and urged the Speaker to investigate the recruitment. After this, the Speaker of the Assembly, as per the intention of the government, constituted a high-level committee on this and directed a time-bound investigation. In the inquiry report, the committee has recommended that 150 ad hoc recruitments should be cancelled in 2016, 6 in 2020 and 72 in 2021.



Dhami government is continuously working towards making Uttarakhand a corruption-free state. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "the government is working with determination towards good governance. Corruption of any kind will not be tolerated".

"The government has transferred the Subordinate Service Selection Commission and other recruitments to the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission to conduct them transparently. Now the examination process is moving with renewed transparency. Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has also released the calendar of dates for the first phase of examinations", added Dhami.

In the campaign against corruption, Chief Minister Dhami took tough decisions as soon as he received complaints of irregularities in the Group C recruitment examination in different departments conducted by the Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

So far, 41 accused involved in the paper leak case in the Subordinate Services Selection Commission recruitment examination have been arrested, while 18 accused have been charge-sheeted, and the judicial remand of 21 accused has been approved for the Gangster Act. On the other hand, one accused has been arrested in the 03 Secretariat Guard Recruitment in Forest Inspector case.

The Chief Minister said, "no injustice will be allowed to the youth of the state. He urged the youth to start preparing for the examinations with full enthusiasm and diligence. Presently the recruitment process for 7000 exams is in progress. Apart from this, they are also working on an action plan for recruitment to more than 12 thousand posts". (ANI)

