Ad-wrapped Delhi Metro train flagged off to promote legal awareness among weaker sections of society

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): In an effort to promote legal awareness among the weaker sections of society, Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel on Saturday flagged off an ad-wrapped Delhi Metro train from Dwarka Sector 21 station of Blue Line.

The train is a part of a joint initiative by the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to raise awareness about the availability of free and competent legal services for the weaker sections of society.

"Hon'ble Justice Shri Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel, Chief Justice of Delhi High Court & Patron-in-Chief of Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) flagged off a wrapped train today from Dwarka Sec-21 of Blue Line to promote legal awareness for weaker sections of society," the DMRC tweeted.

"This specially wrapped train is part of a campaign undertaken by DSLSA in partnership with DMRC to raise awareness about the availability of free & competent legal services for weaker sections of society," the metro rail operator said in a follow-up tweet.

Currently, the Delhi Metro spans nearly 350 km, having over 250 metro stations and nine colour-coded lines. (ANI)

