Additional 40 lakh tonnes capacity godowns need to be constructed in Telangana: CM KC Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 29 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that an additional 40 lakh tonnes capacity godowns need to be constructed in the state.

"Due to the efforts by the TRS government in the past five years, godowns with a capacity of 22.5 lakh tonnes are available in the State. Now we need to construct an additional 40 lakh tonnes capacity godowns. Ensure that in rural areas there is one godown per Assembly segment," CM KC Rao said.

He said that a comprehensive strategy is being worked out to get reasonable support price for the agriculture produce, as there is an increase in the yield and acreage.

He wanted farmers to purchase fertilisers for the month of June as the stock is available now. The CM warned that the government would take stern action against those selling spurious seeds, fertilisers and pesticides.

Rao held a high-level meeting here on Tuesday at Pragathi Bhavan on procurement of agriculture produce of the Rabi season, availability of fertilisers, construction of godowns, getting a supportive price for the produce, an extension of the civil supplies services, activating the Rythu Bandhu Samithis and other issues.

"The life of Telangana is associated with agriculture. There are 60-65 lakh farmers in the State. There are so many other lives that are dependent on the agriculture sector. Since farmers were in the unorganised sector and due to negligence and failure of the past government to work with commitment, farmers have suffered a lot in the past," CM KC Rao said.

"Agriculture went into a crisis. After the Telangana state was formed and TRS came to power, due to many farmer welfare and agriculture development measures taken by the government, the situation changed for the better. There is still a lot to be done for agriculture development and for the welfare of farmers," he added.

He further said: "As the government has taken on top priority construction of irrigation projects, in the days to come, about 1300 TMC of Godavari and Krishna waters would be utilised. Availability of water for irrigation improved due to tanks revival works done under Mission Kakatiya, 24-hour- free power supply."

"Since the farmers are in distress due to the existing coronavirus situation prevailing, the state government now is buying each and every morsel produced by farmers ... Farmers should get their support price in future too," he added. (ANI)

