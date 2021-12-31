Additional BSF jawans deployed at Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Amritsar due to foggy weather

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 31 (ANI): Amid the foggy weather conditions in winter, more Border Security Force (BSF) jawans have been deployed at the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar area, said Ashwani Kumar, Assistant Commandant of BSF on Thursday.



Speaking to ANI, Ashwani Kumar said, "There is foot patrolling, mounted (horse) patrolling, and vehicle patrolling at the India-Pakistan border here. More jawans deployed due to poor visibility."





The BSF official further informed that the female jawans are also on duty with them.

"We also have female jawans on duty. New fencing has helped in preventing border crimes," Kumar added. (ANI)

