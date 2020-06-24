Additional Chief Secy Mohapatra reviews post-Rath Yatra health scenario in Puri

Puri (Odisha) [India], June 24 (ANI): Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary, Suresh Chandra Mohapatra on Wednesday reviewed post-Rath Yatra health scenario in Odisha's Puri.

All servitors, police personnel and Jagannath temple administration officials associated with Rath Yatra will be tested for coronavirus for the second time ahead of Bahuda Yatra, the return journey of the three chariots to Jagannath Temple, according to a release by Odisha government.

Masks and sanitizers will be given to the servitors and their families and entire area of Puri town will also be sanitized along with this exclusive Health Centres will be operational for the Servitors, the state government said.

The decision has been taken to avoid the spread of coronavirus following the Supreme Court's order and state government's directions.

The annual Jagannath Rath Yatra commenced on Tuesday in Puri without devotees, amid the coronavirus pandemic and a curfew in Puri.

The Yatra celebrates the annual journey of Lord Jagannath and his two siblings from the 12th-century Jagannath Temple to Gundicha Temple their aunt's home, some 2.5 kilometres away.

The event began today with the priests gathered at the Jagannath temple to carry the idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and sister Subhadra to the chariots.

The Supreme Court had on Monday allowed the annual Yatra to be held with the coordination of the Temple committee, State and Central government without compromising with the health issue pertaining to COVID-19. The court had earlier put a stay on the Yatra.

Following the apex court's order, sanitisation was conducted at the temple and the grand road where the yatra takes place. The authorities are broadcasting the Rath Yatra as no devotee is permitted to attend the same and not more than 500 people were allowed to pull chariots and social distancing has to be maintained.

As per the top court's order, the coronavirus test was conducted for all 'sevayats' (priests) at Puri's Jagannath Temple. (ANI)

