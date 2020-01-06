Additional forces deployed outside BHU, AMU in Uttar Pradesh

Aligarh/Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): A day after the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), police was put on alert in Uttar Pradesh and additional forces were deployed at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Additional forces were seen outside both the varsities.

AMU Public Relation Officer Omar Saleem Peerzada announced that the winter vacation of the varsity will be extended in view of the prevailing situation.

This comes as AMU students took out a candle march in support of the JNU students who were assaulted on Sunday evening and demanded action against the accused.

More than 18 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)

