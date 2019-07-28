File pic of NSA Ajit Doval with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
File pic of NSA Ajit Doval with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Additional forces rushed to Kashmir in view of major terror attack threat, NSA monitoring situation

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 12:47 IST

New Delhi [India], Jul 28 (ANI): Pakistan-based terrorist groups are planning to carry out a major terrorist attack in the Kashmir valley prompting the government to rush additional troops to strengthen the counter-terrorist grid in the area.
"After receiving inputs about the terrorist attack threat, NSA Ajit Doval held a meeting of counter-terrorism grid in Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation in the Kashmir valley. After this assessment by the NSA, the government felt the need for deploying additional troops there," top government sources said here.
The security establishment has confirmed inputs that Pakistan army-backed terrorist groups are planning to carry out a major attack on Indian soil which is why 100 companies of paramilitary groups have been deployed in the Kashmir valley.
The NSA has gone to Kashmir valley for a meeting with the top officials of the counter-terrorism grid.
Inputs have been received by the security and spy agencies that after the successful conduct of Panchayat elections in the state, terrorist groups have been asked to carry out an attack on forces.
The peaceful conduct of Amarnath Yatra which saw a record number of pilgrims taking part has also irked the terrorists and their handlers in Pakistan and Pakistan Army's spy agency ISI.
After a considerable gap this year, Pakistani terrorist groups tried to infiltrate into the Indian territory yesterday in the Machhil sector but the attempt was foiled by the alert troops of the Indian Army.
In view of the threat perception, the security forces including the Army and CRPF units are maintaining the highest levels of vigil to foil any misadventure in their area of responsibility.
NSA Ajit Doval is constantly in touch with the security agencies to monitor the situation and is keeping a close eye on developments in the state. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 12:51 IST

Development more powerful violence, J-K people want good...

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Addressing his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that people of Kashmir desire nothing but good governance and that residents of the valley regard development as more powerful than violence.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 12:39 IST

'Central govt misusing power ahead of Maharashtra polls',...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday alleged that the Central government is pressuring leaders of opposition parties to join the BJP.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 12:34 IST

Karnataka: Speaker disqualifies 14 more rebel MLAs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 28 (ANI): Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Sunday disqualified with immediate effect 14 rebel MLAs, days after the Congress-JD(S) government collapsed after losing the confidence motion.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 12:20 IST

Mann Ki Baat: I learnt Faith and fearlessness from Chandrayaan-...

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat on Sunday lauded the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-2 mission, a thoroughly Indian mission in heart and spirit and said he hoped it will inspire the country's youth towards science and inn

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 12:18 IST

UP: 16-year-old Kanwariya electrocuted , dies during treatment

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): A 16-year-old Kanwariya died during treatment in hospital after he was electrocuted outside a camp in Sambhu Dayal College here on Saturday, said police.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 11:56 IST

J-K: NIA raids locations of 4 businessmen in Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 28 (ANI): Raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) were underway on Sunday at locations of four businessmen in Baramulla district of North Kashmir, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 11:54 IST

Sudarsan Pattnaik wins People's Choice Prize at Boston...

Boston (USA), July 28 (ANI): Renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik has added another feather to his cap by bagging People's Choice Prize at the Boston International Sand Art Championship on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 11:40 IST

Mamata has vision, power to implement decisions: Keshari Nath Tripathi

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 28 (ANI): Outgoing West Bengal Keshari Nath Tripathi heaped praises on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stating that the Bengal leader had got the vision and power to implement her decisions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 11:22 IST

Ahead of KMF elections, HD Revanna allegedly locks up multiple directors

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 28 (ANI): Former PM HD Deve Gowda's son and Holenarasipur constituency legislator HD Revanna has allegedly locked up multiple directors of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) inside a hotel ahead of voting for the chairman's post on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 10:56 IST

Delhi: 2 dead, 2 injured after car hits divider

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Two people died while two others injured after the car in which they were travelling in collided with a divider in East Delhi on Sunday morning, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 10:45 IST

Kullu: 3 pilgrims die during Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Three pilgrims, two from Delhi, died during Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra in Kullu reportedly due to lack of oxygen, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 10:43 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Newly married couple seek police protection

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): A viral video has surfaced on social media in which a newly married couple has sought police protection, claiming threats from the bride's family, police said.

Read More
iocl