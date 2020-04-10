Additional restrictions will be put on vehicles carrying essential services : Assam DGP

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 10 (ANI): As the number of coronavirus cases continues to surge, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Director General of Police, Assam on Friday said that more restrictions will be put on vehicles carrying essential supplies.

"There will be additional restrictions on vehicles of essential services that have been allowed to ply. Odd-even rule has already been applied, registration number of vehicles ending with even numbers was allowed to ply today and odd number ending will be allowed tomorrow," said Mahanta.

Till now the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state is 29.

India on Friday witnessed a jump of 896 positive COVID-19 cases, increasing the tally to 6,761, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

