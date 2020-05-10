Additional SHO of Shalimar Bagh Police Station tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Additional Station House Officer of Shalimar Bagh Police Station has tested positive for COVID-19, said DCP North West Delhi Vijayanta Arya on Sunday.

Following this, seven personnel of the police station have been quarantined, she said.

Earlier in the day, a lady teacher deputed for ration distribution duty in North Delhi area passed away due to COVID-19, informed a North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) official.



The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi now stands at 6,923, as per the latest data provided by the government.



The death toll in the national capital stands at 73 while the number of active cases stand at 4,781. (ANI)

