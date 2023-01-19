Address people's grievances on priority: Himachal Pradesh CM

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed all the departments to address the grievances of the people.

He said, "All the departments have been directed to address the grievances of the people without making them run from one office to another."

According to a press statement, the Chief Minister was listening to the grievances of the people at Dhawali village in the Dharampur assembly segment of Mandi district when he made the statements.

He said, "The government has constituted the 'Mukhya Mantri Sukhashray Sahayta Kosh' to Chief Minister's Sukhashraya Sahayata Kosh with an outlay of Rs. 101 crores so that the facility of higher education could be provided to needy children and destitute women."



Adding to this, he stated that the state government will bear the expenditure on skill development education, higher education and vocational training of such children in engineering colleges, IIIT, NIT, IIM, IIT, polytechnic institutes, nursing and degree colleges etc.

"A notification has already been issued by the state government to provide a 'festival grant' of Rs 500 to the residents of Child Care Institutions, Nari Seva Sadan, Shakti Sadan and Old Age Homes to celebrate the festivals,' added Sukhu.

"In our first Cabinet, the State Government announced to implement 'Old Pension Scheme' for its employees to ensure the social security and humanity of over Rs 1.36 lakh NPS employees of the State," asserted the Chief Minister.

He also gathered information from the public representatives and the officers about the pace of development activities in the area.

CPS Sanjay Awasthi, MLA Chandershekhar and other dignitaries, were also present at the event besides the district-level officers. (ANI)

