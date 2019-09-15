Rajasthan Minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal speaking on Sunday / Photo/ANI
Rajasthan Minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal speaking on Sunday / Photo/ANI

Adequate arrangements made for students, teachers stranded in Chittorgarh school: Rajasthan Min

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:23 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Rajasthan cabinet minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal on Sunday said that adequate food and shelter arrangements have been made at a Chittorgarh school where 350 students and 50 teachers are stranded due to heavy rainfall.
"There are adequate arrangements for food and shelter of the students. We are waiting that once the water level recedes from the submerged bridge, we will start transporting the students. The students are also in touch with their parents through phones," Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment in the state, Meghwal said on being asked about the status of the stranded students and teachers.
The children have been stuck in the school as roads have been submerged due to the heavy discharge of water from the Rana Pratap Dam.

The school principal informed ANI that locals have been providing food and water to the students and the school staff who have been stuck in the school since yesterday.

"The locals are providing us food and water from the past 24 hours. No help has come from the government authorities yet. They had not informed us about the opening of the gates of the dam in advance," Om Prakash Bhambhi, the Principal of Adarsh Vidhya Mandir, Chittorgarh.
Meghwal also said that Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government is constantly monitoring the rescue and relief efforts being carried out in flood-affected areas in the state.
"Since yesterday morning, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, myself, the senior officials and disaster management are constantly monitoring rescue and relief efforts and we are ensuring that no loss of life happens," he said.
He continued, "Similar to Jhalawar, all the district collectors have been empowered to issue orders closure of schools and colleges depending on the situation."
All schools in Jhalawar district were ordered to be closed for Monday in view of heavy rainfall.
Also, flood relief columns of the Sapta Shakti Command of the Indian Army were also called upon by the state administration for rescue operation in the heavily flooded areas of Kota and Jhalawar districts.
The situation in the state may take a turn for the worst as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted "thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall" in few places in East and West Rajasthan in the next 24 hours. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:36 IST

J-K: Nursing and Midwifery schools inaugurated in Ramban and Udhampur

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India]: Advisor to Jammu-Kashmir Governor, K Vijay Kumar on Sunday inaugurated nursing and midwifery schools in Ramban and Udhampur districts.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:34 IST

Sanjay Dutt pays courtesy visit to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt on Sunday paid a courtesy visit to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at his residence in Nagpur.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:33 IST

There is super emergency in Bengal under Mamata Banerjee: BJP...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee an 'Expert in Emergency' after she claimed that there was a 'Super-Emergency' in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:31 IST

Exercise TSENTR 2019 starts off in Russia's DONGUZ Ranges

Donguz Range (Russia), Sep 15 (ANI): The opening ceremony of Exercise TSENTR 2019, which aims at countering the threat of international terrorism, was conducted at the DONGUZ Ranges near Orenburg in Russia's Central Military District here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:26 IST

21 people rescued in Andhra boat capsize, rescue operations to...

Devipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): As many as 21 people have been rescued from the tourist boat which capsized on Godavari river near Devipatnam in East Godavari district on Sunday, authorities have said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:15 IST

NCMC holds meeting to review flood situation in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Sunday held a meeting to review the prevailing flood situation in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:13 IST

Chaos breaks out as workers jostle to meet Akhilesh Yadav; 2 injured

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): At least two Samajwadi Party (SP) workers were injured after chaos broke out in a PWD guest house here as workers jostled to meet party chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:57 IST

BJP's bad policies affecting economy: Akhilesh

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said their policies are adversely affecting the economy of the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:56 IST

If there are any foreigners in Haryana, it's failure of...

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Reacting to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's comment on the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Congress leader Kumari Selja said if illegal people are living in the state then it is the failure of his regime.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:56 IST

Bhopal: Police arrest 2 for chaining minors in madarsa

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Police here arrested the managers of a private madarsa here and rescued two minors who were being mistreated at the institution, said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Sahu on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:47 IST

Congress leader Hooda backs CM Khattar's idea of implementing...

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday backed Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's statement regarding the need for implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:43 IST

Nalini sent back to prison after Madras HC refuses to extend parole

Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Sentenced to life imprisonment in Rajiv Gandhi's assassination case, Nalini Sriharan was on Sunday sent back to the women's prison here, days after the Madras High Court refused to extend her parole.

Read More
iocl