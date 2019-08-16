'Adequate stock of essentials available in Kashmir division'

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Adequate stock of all the essential supplies are available throughout the Kashmir division and the government is taking all measures to ensure their delivery to the people, Advisor to Governor KK Sharma said on Friday.

He made the comments while chairing a meeting here to review the stock and supply position of ration, petrol, kerosene oil, medicines and other essentials.

Chief Secretary B.V.R Subhramaniyam, Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Dheeraj Gupta, Commissioner Secretary PDD, Commissioner Secretary PWD, Chief Engineers of PHE, R&B and PDD and other officials attended the meeting, a government statement said.

"It was said that rice, flour and other ration items are available at all the stores under the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA). There is sufficient stock of petrol and kerosene oil available at fuel stations and depots," it said.

The meeting was informed that there is no shortage of essential supplies, medical facilities and hospitals continue to function normally while electricity, water supply and sanitation measures are maintained. (ANI)

