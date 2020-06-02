New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday replaced Manoj Tiwari with Adesh Kumar Gupta as its Delhi unit President.
"BJP national President JP Nadda has appointed Adesh Kumar Gupta as the Delhi unit President of BJP," read a letter by party's National General Secretary Arun Singh.
Manoj Tiwari was appointed as Delhi BJP President in 2016 replacing Satish Upadhyay. (ANI)
Adesh Kumar Gupta replaces Manoj Tiwari as Delhi BJP President
ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2020 16:04 IST
