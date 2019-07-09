ADG CRPF meets J-K Governor Malik

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 9 (ANI): Additional Director General (ADG) of CRPF Zulfiqar Hasan on Tuesday met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhawan, and briefed him about the role played by the force in managing internal security.

He also apprised the Governor about the measures taken by the CRPF for smooth conduct of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra in the state.

While lauding the important role being played by the CRPF in maintaining security in the Valley, Governor stressed the need for heightened surveillance on all fronts.

Earlier on July 7, Malik had visited the transit camp at Pantha Chowk and reviewed food and medical arrangements for the pilgrims.

Amarnath Yatra is an annual religious event in which, pilgrims from different parts of the country trek to the holy cave shrine. (ANI)

