Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 18 (ANI): Additional Director General of Police ADGP (Law and Order) Arvind Kumar allegedly shot himself with his service gun at his official quarter at 2nd Manipur Rifles Complex in Imphal on Saturday.
He has reportedly been taken to the hospital.
More details awaited. (ANI)
ADGP Arvind Kumar allegedly shoots himself with service gun in Manipur
ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2020 15:15 IST
